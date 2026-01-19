Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II

Photo By Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Wallace II, Holloman Heat intramural basketball assistant conditioning coach, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kerie Edmead, Holloman Heat intramural basketball guard, participate in a team practice session at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 8, 2026. Wallace has been named 2025 Holloman Healthcare Operations Squadron Airman of the Year for his teamwork and work ethic in his squadron and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann) see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- A team player who focuses on fine details in and out of the office, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Wallace II has been named the Holloman Healthcare Operations Squadron 2025 Airman of the Year.

As a warehouse section lead in the logistics side of the Holloman Medical Group, Wallace works with a dedicated team of Airmen who receive, sort and distribute a wide range of medical supplies to departments on base and in the local region.

“We have a great team here that works well together to procure, sort and deliver medical items that different supply-chain managers need,” said Wallace. “Accuracy is very important with these supplies.”

Wallace believes his attention to detail is the strongest part of his work ethic. In medical logistics, fast problem solvers are considered valuable assets. His ability to do just that caught the attention of his colleagues, which helped him earn the HCOS Airman of the Year award.

“He’s a fixer who’s very passionate about what he does,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Crisstina Manago, HCOS medical logistics element chief. “Whenever a logistical problem arises, he jumps right in.”

According to Manago, the HCOS team often praises Wallace’s extra efforts both in and out of the workplace. She believes his devotion to his job and the people around him benefit the squadron, the 49th Wing and the Air Force as a whole.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Walker, 49th Security Forces Squadron personnel programs noncommissioned officer in charge, sees that same devotion while working as head coach of the Holloman Heat intramural basketball team where Wallace is a player and an assistant conditioning coach.

“His attitude and work ethic are among the best I’ve ever seen,” said Walker. “He pushes his teammates to give their all every time they step on the court.”

As an assistant coach, Wallace leads by example. When he instructs the team on particular plays or conditioning techniques, he does them as well.

“He has no problem getting vocal when needed,” said Walker.

Wallace, now in his third year with the team, likes encouraging other service members to participate in basewide sports. He believes the camaraderie built there improves an individual’s personal growth, as well as their confidence in contributing to any mission they could be tasked with.

“It gets you out of your comfort zone while building your self-awareness,” explained Wallace. “The intense environment builds you as a person.”

With his attention to detail and ability to foster camaraderie in the workplace, Wallace continues to be a valuable asset to Team Holloman and any location he would be stationed at in the future.