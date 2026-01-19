Humans of Holloman: Senior Airman Dale Wallace II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Wallace II, Holloman Heat intramural basketball assistant conditioning coach, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kerie Edmead, Holloman Heat intramural basketball guard, participate in a team practice session at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 8, 2026. Wallace has been named 2025 Holloman Healthcare Operations Squadron Airman of the Year for his teamwork and work ethic in his squadron and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)