    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola held an Award Ceremony on January 16, 2026 [Image 10 of 10]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola held an Award Ceremony on January 16, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    260116-N-AT886-1078 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 16, 2026) Kelly Callahan, a registered nurse (RN) assigned with Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, is presented a Good Catch award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, the commanding officer of NMRTC Pensacola at Naval Hospital Pensacola’s command theater on Jan. 16, 2026. An awards ceremony was held to honor Sailors and staff that showcase the proficiency, readiness, and commitment required to maintain medical readiness in any environment. Medical readiness keeps Sailors healthy which is a cornerstone of operational success and directly enhances the warfighting capability of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola held an Award Ceremony on January 16, 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

