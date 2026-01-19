Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola held an Award Ceremony on January 16, 2026

260116-N-AT886-1072 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 16, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brandon Rivera, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, is presented a Good Catch award by Capt. Frank Axelsen, the commanding officer of NMRTC Pensacola at Naval Hospital Pensacola’s command theater on Jan. 16, 2026. An awards ceremony was held to honor Sailors and staff that showcase the proficiency, readiness, and commitment required to maintain medical readiness in any environment. Medical readiness keeps Sailors healthy which is a cornerstone of operational success and directly enhances the warfighting capability of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9490462
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-AT886-1072
|Resolution:
|3156x2099
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
