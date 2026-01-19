Office of the Secretary of War visits Panamá

A rigid hull inflatable boat is staged near the Panamá Canal during a donation ceremony at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Jan. 22, 2026. Four RHIBs valued at $1.5 million were donated to Servicio Nacional Aeronaval to increase their ability to protect the canal, secure approaches to the canal, interdict narcotics trafficking, and save lives through search and rescue at sea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
