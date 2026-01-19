Office of the Secretary of War visits Panamá

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patrick Weaver, the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, greets U.S. Marines during a visit to Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Jan. 22, 2026. Distinguished visitors included Phil Hegseth, the Senior Department of Homeland Security Liaison Officer to the Secretary of War, and Joseph Humire, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)