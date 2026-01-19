(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Office of the Secretary of War visits Panamá [Image 3 of 10]

    Office of the Secretary of War visits Panamá

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gabriel Noriega, the plans officer for Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panamá, briefs members of the Office of the Secretary of War at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Jan. 22, 2026. Distinguished visitors included Patrick Weaver, the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, Phil Hegseth, the Senior Department of Homeland Security Liaison Officer to the Secretary of War, and Joseph Humire, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9490296
    VIRIN: 260121-A-GF241-7027
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of the Secretary of War visits Panamá [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panamá
    Partnership
    Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat
    JSCG-P
    Office of the Secretary of War
    Donation Ceremony

