Office of the Secretary of War visits Panamá

U.S. Army Maj. Gabriel Noriega, the plans officer for Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panamá, briefs members of the Office of the Secretary of War at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Jan. 22, 2026. Distinguished visitors included Patrick Weaver, the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, Phil Hegseth, the Senior Department of Homeland Security Liaison Officer to the Secretary of War, and Joseph Humire, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)