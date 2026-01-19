U.S. Army Maj. Gabriel Noriega, the plans officer for Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panamá, briefs members of the Office of the Secretary of War at Naval Base Vasco Nuñez de Balboa, Panamá, Jan. 22, 2026. Distinguished visitors included Patrick Weaver, the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, Phil Hegseth, the Senior Department of Homeland Security Liaison Officer to the Secretary of War, and Joseph Humire, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9490296
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-GF241-7027
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Office of the Secretary of War visits Panamá [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.