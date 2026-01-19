(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week [Image 4 of 5]

    Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2026. Clayton’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic and mission-first mindset, his commitment to mentoring his peers, and for his role as the single marine program spokesperson. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. Clayton is a native of Shawnee, Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9489615
    VIRIN: 260121-M-KU924-1008
    Resolution: 7689x5129
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Warrior of the Week
    WoW
    USMCNews
    Finance

