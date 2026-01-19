Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Photo By Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2026. Clayton’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic and mission-first mindset, his commitment to mentoring his peers, and for his role as the single marine program spokesperson. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. Clayton is a native of Shawnee, Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton, a financial technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week, Jan. 23, 2026.

Clayton’s command selected him as the Warrior of the Week for his exceptional work ethic, his ‘if nobody does it, who will?’ mindset, and his unwavering commitment to pushing himself and his peers to be better.

“We selected Lance Cpl. Clayton because his work ethic raises the standard for the entire section,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Bender, a finical technician with H&S Bn, 2nd MLG. “He leads through action and sets the pace for productivity and accountability. His presence gives leadership complete confidence that any task assigned to him will be executed correctly the first time.”

As a financial specialist, Clayton understands that his diligence has a direct impact on the well-being of his fellow Marines. This understanding fuels his daily mission.

For Clayton, the motivation to do his best comes from a clear vision of the future and a deep-seated drive to perform at the highest level.

“Honestly, I try to picture where I want to be,” Clayton said. “I try to memorize it and lock it into my mind, so I’d remember what I’m working toward and how to be more efficient.”

Finance technicians perform the duties associated with the maintenance, review, payments processing of Master Military Pay Accounts, and the fiscal accountability supporting the transactions. Finance technicians also perform duties incident to the adjudication, computation, review, and payment of vouchers for reimbursement of official travel.

“In my [military occupational specialty], we process claims, so Marines get reimbursed quickly. If we don’t, their balances compound and that hurts them and their families,” he explained. “I think about the families back home who need that money, and that’s what pushes me.”

This personal accountability has not gone unnoticed. Clayton’s dedication has become the benchmark in his section, creating a ripple effect of positive competition and shared excellence.

“My method is to push myself and the people around me to do better,” he said. “When my [junior enlisted performance evaluation system] score came out and people asked how I got the highest score, I told them I never stop trying to improve. After that, a lot of them started doing the same things I do.”

This drive wasn't always second nature. Clayton described himself as shy early in his career, but he made a conscious decision to grow by tackling challenges head-on. This transformation is a core part of his leadership style today.

“I have helped raise morale, foster healthy competitiveness among my peers, and set a standard of excellence that others have begun to emulate,” Clayton said.

His leadership added that this extends beyond his daily tasks and into direct mentorship.

“He consistently gives back to the troops around him through mentorship and advocacy,” said Bender. “As the spokesperson for the Single Marine Program, Claytonhe serves as a direct voice for junior Marines, effectively communicating their concerns, needs, and ideas to leadership.”

When asked what advice he would give to other Marines who want to make a difference, Clayton’s philosophy was simple, “If nobody does it, who will?”. Clayton went on to say, “To me, the Marine Corps embodies the ability to accomplish what others consider impossible.”

Bender affirmed this outlook. “I have complete confidence in this Marine’s ability to positively influence and shape the next generation. His professionalism, integrity, and dedication to the Marine Corps values ensure that those he impacts will be held to a high standard. He represents the type of Marine we want developing future leaders.”

Receiving recognition was a meaningful validation of his efforts. “This reinforces that I am on the right path in my Marine Corps career,” Clayton reflected, “And serves as a reminder that hard work truly pays off.”

Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor who goes above and beyond in their duties. Clayton is a native of Shawnee, Kansas. -30-