Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Seth Clayton, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, works at his computer at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2026. Clayton’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic and mission-first mindset, his commitment to mentoring his peers, and for his role as the single marine program spokesperson. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. Clayton is a native of Shawnee, Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)