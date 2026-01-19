Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Clingenpeel, 19th Contracting Squadron acquisitions flight commander, speaks with his team at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 20, 2025. Clingenpeel was named the 2025 Air Force Contracting Company Grade Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)