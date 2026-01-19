U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Clingenpeel, 19th Contracting Squadron acquisitions flight commander, gives a presentation to his team at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 20, 2025. Clingenpeel had been named the 2025 Air Force Contracting Company Grade Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9489499
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-BK002-1118
|Resolution:
|7998x5332
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year
No keywords found.