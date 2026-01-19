U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Clingenpeel, 19th Contracting Squadron acquisitions flight commander, works with one of his Airmen at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 20, 2025. Clingenpeel was named 2025 Air Force’s Contracting Company Grade Officer of the Year for his dedication to the mission, and most notably for stepping in as the squadron commander as a 1st Lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9489498
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-BK002-1005
|Resolution:
|7096x4731
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year
No keywords found.