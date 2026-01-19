Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Clingenpeel, 19th Contracting Squadron acquisitions flight commander, works with one of his Airmen at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 20, 2025. Clingenpeel was named 2025 Air Force’s Contracting Company Grade Officer of the Year for his dedication to the mission, and most notably for stepping in as the squadron commander as a 1st Lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)