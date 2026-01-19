(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Clingenpeel, 19th Contracting Squadron acquisitions flight commander, works with one of his Airmen at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 20, 2025. Clingenpeel was named 2025 Air Force’s Contracting Company Grade Officer of the Year for his dedication to the mission, and most notably for stepping in as the squadron commander as a 1st Lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 09:30
    Photo ID: 9489498
    VIRIN: 260120-F-BK002-1005
    Resolution: 7096x4731
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year
    Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year
    Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year
    Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Capt. Eric Clingenpeel named Contracting CGO Of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black knights
    19AW
    19th CONS
    Contracting CGO OTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery