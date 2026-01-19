302nd AW leadership visits deployed Reservists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302nd AW command chief, tour an explosive ordnance disposal range with 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 13, 2026. The two senior leaders traveled to visit 302nd AW Airmen deployed to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)