302nd AW leadership visits deployed Reservists

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Rediger, left, 379th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, shows a blast suit to Col. Elissa Granderson, center, 302nd Airlift Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302nd AW command chief, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 13, 2026. The two senior leaders traveled to visit 302nd AW Airmen deployed to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)