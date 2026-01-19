(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    302nd AW leadership visits deployed Reservists [Image 1 of 4]

    302nd AW leadership visits deployed Reservists

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Rediger, left, 379th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, shows a blast suit to Col. Elissa Granderson, center, 302nd Airlift Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302nd AW command chief, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 13, 2026. The two senior leaders traveled to visit 302nd AW Airmen deployed to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 02:14
    Photo ID: 9489180
    VIRIN: 260113-F-ZJ473-1066
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302nd AW leadership visits deployed Reservists [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    visit
    tour
    EOD
    CENTCOM

