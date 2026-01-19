302nd AW leadership visits deployed Reservists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Rediger, left, 379th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, shows damage on a military vehicle to Col. Elissa Granderson, right, 302nd Airlift Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302nd AW command chief, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 13, 2026. Rediger explained the deployed responsibilities of his team, several of whom are assigned to the 302nd AW as their home unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)