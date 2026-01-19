(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines participate in Combat Lifesaver Course culminating event [Image 19 of 19]

    U.S. Marines participate in Combat Lifesaver Course culminating event

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force provides combat casualty care during the culminating event for a Combat Lifesaver Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2025. The 40-hour course prepares Marines to treat wounded service members, prevent additional casualties, and complete their missions while in combat. The culminating event is a simulated mission that tests casualty care skills, teamwork, resilience, and builds the confidence required to perform lifesaving care under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 02:18
    Photo ID: 9489181
    VIRIN: 260109-M-BH827-3223
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Casualty
    TCCC
    Training
    Medical
    CLS
    Lifesaving

