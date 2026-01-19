U.S. Marines participate in Combat Lifesaver Course culminating event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks, a combat photographer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, provides combat casualty care during the culminating event for a Combat Lifesaver Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2025. The 40-hour course prepares Marines to treat wounded service members, prevent additional casualties, and complete their missions while in combat. The culminating event is a simulated mission that tests casualty care skills, teamwork, resilience, and builds the confidence required to perform lifesaving care under intense physical and mental pressure. Blanks is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)