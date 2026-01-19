U.S. Marines participate in Combat Lifesaver Course culminating event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force provides combat casualty care during the culminating event for a Combat Lifesaver Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2025. The 40-hour course prepares Marines to treat wounded service members, prevent additional casualties, and complete their missions while in combat. The culminating event is a simulated mission that tests casualty care skills, teamwork, resilience, and builds the confidence required to perform lifesaving care under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)