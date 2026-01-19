U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Cpl. Aidan Ehrlich (left), a bassoonist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs alongside local musicians during the Japan – U.S. Joint Concert, Jan. 17, 2026, at the Okinawa SUNTORY Arena, Okinawa, Japan. The event was hosted by the Okinawa Defense Bureau, Ministry of Defense, and featured performances from local middle schools, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern Band. The Marines performed alongside the attending bands to build and strengthen their relationships with the local community and their partner organizations. Ehrlich is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty)