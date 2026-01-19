(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert

    OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform alongside musicians from local middle schools and partner organizations during the Japan – U.S. Joint Concert, Jan. 17, 2026, at the Okinawa SUNTORY Arena, Okinawa, Japan. The event was hosted by the Okinawa Defense Bureau, Ministry of Defense, and featured performances from local middle schools, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern Band. The Marines performed alongside the attending bands to build and strengthen their relationships with the local community and their partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 01:04
    Photo ID: 9489130
    VIRIN: 260117-M-EA532-1241
    Resolution: 5764x3843
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shannon Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Musician
    Bandsmen
    Instrument
    III MEF
    Music
    Community Relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery