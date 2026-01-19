(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert

    OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern Band perform during the Japan – U.S. Joint Concert, Jan. 17, 2026, at the Okinawa SUNTORY Arena, Okinawa, Japan. The event was hosted by the Okinawa Defense Bureau, Ministry of Defense, and featured performances from local middle schools, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern Band. The bands performed alongside each other to build and strengthen their relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 01:04
    Photo ID: 9489132
    VIRIN: 260117-M-EA532-2074
    Resolution: 5817x3878
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shannon Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert
    U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Musician
    Bandsmen
    Instrument
    III MEF
    Music
    Community Relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery