U.S. Marine band plays in Japan, U.S. Joint Concert

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern Band perform during the Japan – U.S. Joint Concert, Jan. 17, 2026, at the Okinawa SUNTORY Arena, Okinawa, Japan. The event was hosted by the Okinawa Defense Bureau, Ministry of Defense, and featured performances from local middle schools, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade Band, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Southwestern Band. The bands performed alongside each other to build and strengthen their relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty)