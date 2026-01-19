11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to board an aircraft during deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)