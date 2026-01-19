A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during deck landing qualifications in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 23:34
|Photo ID:
|9489000
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-VC519-1278
|Resolution:
|3369x5054
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.