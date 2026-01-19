(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 10]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during deck landing qualifications in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 23:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Boxer
    Integration
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

