Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, dive into the pool during a physical fitness workout on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Jan. 13, 2026. Marines participated in a pool workout to enchance battle readiness, foster teamwork, and promote physical training through competion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)
