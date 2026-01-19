(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, dive into the pool during a physical fitness workout on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Jan. 13, 2026. Marines participated in a pool workout to enchance battle readiness, foster teamwork, and promote physical training through competion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9488960
    VIRIN: 260113-M-KI408-1125
    Resolution: 5605x3738
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mark Dvoskin, identified by DVIDS

    MCIWS
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Training
    Pool
    USMC
    Swim

