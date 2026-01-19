(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Rivera, training non-commissioned officer. Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, instructs Marines in the pool on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 13,2026. Marines participated in a pool workout to enchance battle readiness, foster teamwork, and promote physical training through competion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9488955
    VIRIN: 260113-M-KI408-1010
    Resolution: 6500x4333
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT, by LCpl Mark Dvoskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCIWS
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Training
    Pool
    USMC
    Swim

