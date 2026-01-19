Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Rivera, training non-commissioned officer. Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, instructs Marines in the pool on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 13,2026. Marines participated in a pool workout to enchance battle readiness, foster teamwork, and promote physical training through competion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)