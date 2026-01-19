U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Rivera, training non-commissioned officer. Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, instructs Marines in the pool on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 13,2026. Marines participated in a pool workout to enchance battle readiness, foster teamwork, and promote physical training through competion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9488955
|VIRIN:
|260113-M-KI408-1010
|Resolution:
|6500x4333
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mark Dvoskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.