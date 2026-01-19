Camp Blaz Marines participate in a pool PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rodencia Thomas, administative specialist, and Sgt. Alex Rivera, training non-commissioned officer, both with Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, swim in the pool during a physical training workout on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Jan. 13, 2026. Marines participated in a pool workout to enchance battle readiness, foster teamwork, and promote physical training through competion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)