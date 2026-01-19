Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena, 51st Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, refers to a base map at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. As an occupational safety technician, Pena’s duties range from conducting inspections, documenting mishaps, assisting investigations, and ensuring members of Team Osan are performing their jobs in safe work conditions.