    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena [Image 2 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena, 51st Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, refers to a base map at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. As an occupational safety technician, Pena’s duties range from conducting inspections, documenting mishaps, assisting investigations, and ensuring members of Team Osan are performing their jobs in safe work conditions.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 22:35
    Photo ID: 9488944
    VIRIN: 260122-F-LA223-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

