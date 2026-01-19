Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena, right, 51st Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, leads a safety training for Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. As an occupational safety technician, Pena’s duties range from conducting inspections, documenting mishaps, assisting investigations, and ensuring members of Team Osan are performing their jobs in safe work conditions.