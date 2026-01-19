Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena, 51st Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. As an occupational safety technician, Pena’s duties range from conducting inspections, documenting mishaps, assisting investigations, and ensuring members of Team Osan are performing their jobs in safe work conditions. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Pena, 51st Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, was recognized as the Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026.

Pena plays a vital role in supporting Team Osan by ensuring personnel across multiple units can carry out their daily duties safely. As a safety technician, he conducts inspections, documents mishaps, supports investigations, and helps ensure Airmen are properly trained on how to safely perform their tasks in safe and compliant working conditions. Additionally, the safety office acts as advisors to the 51st Fighter Wing commander when executing operations and initiatives.

Strong safety standards at Osan play a critical role in sustaining readiness and ensuring the base remains ready to Fight Tonight!

“Safety’s mission is to prepare for the worst while also making sure complacency doesn’t set in when operations are running smoothly,” said Pena. “Our capabilities would be severely hindered if our wingmen are getting injured or worse.”

In the safety career field, many of its members cross-train into it. Before Pena was a safety technician, he was an F-15 Eagle crew chief for six years looking to end his Air Force career.

“I was getting toward the end of my contract and I was looking for a change in my career,” he said. “As I was doing TAPS I met a career advisor who told me about safety and despite it being a harder career field to cross train into, I thought it would be a rewarding experience.”

Commitment, effort, and experience are essential qualities of an effective safety technician. Staff Sgt. Ryan Lal, occupational safety technician and Pena’s supervisor, highlights Pena’s professionalism and dedication to the role.

“He’s dependable, mission focused, and someone you can trust to step up when it matters,” Lal stated. “He represents exactly what we want in our airmen in this career field.”

Beyond his primary duties, Pena remains actively engaged in the Osan community. He serves as the treasurer for the WSA Booster Club, acts as the action officer for the annual awards program, and is coordinating a Paws for Cause and Integrated Resiliency Office partnership event scheduled for May in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I’m proud to be part of the team.” said Pena. “We have a lot of good people here and I’m glad it’s my job to make sure everyone is safe.”