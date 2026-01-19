Technical Writer Jeff Chafin, a Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic employee, visits students as “STEM Santa” at the Camden County Public Library in Kingsland, Ga., on Dec. 17, 2025. Chafin handed real candy canes to students for their coding efforts at SWFLANT’s STEM Story Time event.
SWFLANT is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. Its mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The command also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Coding and Candy Canes: A Holiday STEM Extravaganza
