    Coding and Candy Canes: A Holiday STEM Extravaganza [Image 2 of 4]

    Coding and Candy Canes: A Holiday STEM Extravaganza

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic

    Technical Writer Michael King, a Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) employee, guides students in coding their names onto a candy cane ornament at the Camden County Public Library in Kingsland, Ga., on Dec. 17, 2025. SWFLANT hosted a STEM Story Time event at the library where K-12 students learned about basic coding principles and how to apply them to real-life naval operations.

    SWFLANT is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. Its mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The command also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles.

