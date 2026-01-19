Coding and Candy Canes: A Holiday STEM Extravaganza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Technical Writer Michael King, a Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) employee, guides students in coding their names onto a candy cane ornament at the Camden County Public Library in Kingsland, Ga., on Dec. 17, 2025. SWFLANT hosted a STEM Story Time event at the library where K-12 students learned about basic coding principles and how to apply them to real-life naval operations.



SWFLANT is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. Its mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The command also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles.