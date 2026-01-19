(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 31, 32, 33 Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 12]

    Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 31, 32, 33 Assumption of Command

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CORONADO, Ca. (Jan. 22, 2026) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, presents a commissioning pennant to Lt. Sarah Weinstein at the assumption of command ceremony for Unmanned Surface Vessel Divisions 31, 32, and 33. During the ceremony, Lt. Konstantine Glaros assumed command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 31, Lt. Weinstein assumed command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 32, and Lt. Joseph Gruber assumed command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 33. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9488751
    VIRIN: 260122-N-UN585-1094
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    unmanned
    USVRON 3
    unmanned surface vessel squadron
    USVRON
    Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 3

