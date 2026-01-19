Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 31, 32, 33 Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CORONADO, Ca. (Jan. 22, 2026) - The commissioning pennant for Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 32 is raised during the assumption of command ceremony for Unmanned Surface Vessel Divisions 31, 32, and 33. During the ceremony, Lt. Konstantine Glaros assumed command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 31, Lt. Sarah Weinstein assumed command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 32, and Lt. Joseph Gruber assumed command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 33. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)