The Marshall

A crew chief marshals a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, during flightline operations in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. Marshalling ensures safe aircraft movement on the ground, enabling maintenance, loading and departure activities to continue efficiently. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)