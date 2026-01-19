A crew chief marshals a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, during flightline operations in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. Marshalling ensures safe aircraft movement on the ground, enabling maintenance, loading and departure activities to continue efficiently. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9488439
|VIRIN:
|251210-Z-QG327-1153
|Resolution:
|8215x5477
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marshall [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.