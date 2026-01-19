Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, sits on the flightline prepared for flight in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. The 153rd Airlift Wing operates the C-130 Hercules to support tactical airlift, training and mobility missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)