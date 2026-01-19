(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, sits on the flightline prepared for flight in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. The 153rd Airlift Wing operates the C-130 Hercules to support tactical airlift, training and mobility missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)

    VIRIN: 251210-Z-QG327-1193
    This work, Ready [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

