Connection

A crew chief connects aerospace ground equipment to a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. Aerospace ground equipment provides electrical power and support services required for maintenance and pre-flight operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)