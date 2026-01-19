(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connection

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    A crew chief connects aerospace ground equipment to a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. Aerospace ground equipment provides electrical power and support services required for maintenance and pre-flight operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9488437
    VIRIN: 251210-Z-QG327-1101
    Resolution: 7913x5275
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connection [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    153rd Airlift Wing
    Wyoming Air Guard
    153AW
    hotload
    Aerialport

