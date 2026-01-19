(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston [Image 4 of 6]

    Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A Wing Inspection Team member assesses Airmen conducting operational tasks during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. The WIT team are key representatives from each department on base, trusted with upholding their teams to the same standards they keep for themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9488429
    VIRIN: 260115-F-XB439-1281
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston

