Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston

A Wing Inspection Team member assesses Airmen conducting operational tasks during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. The WIT team are key representatives from each department on base, trusted with upholding their teams to the same standards they keep for themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)