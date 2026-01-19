Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston

Photo By Airman Braxton Grant-Stokes | Norman Becker, 628th Civil Engineering Squadron assistant fire chief, observes Airmen conducting operational tasks during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. The Wing Inspection Team is made up of key representatives from each department on base, trusted with upholding their teams to the same standards they keep for themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Wing Inspection Team members provided key support to the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing Inspector General staff during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, Jan. 13 - 20, 2026, assessing the installation’s ability to generate, sustain and project combat power. WIT members are subject-matter experts drawn from units across Joint Base Charleston. They observe operations, evaluate processes and identify strengths and gaps as Airmen execute tasks in a variety of simulated environments. “The combat readiness exercise gives us a realistic assessment of how the wing supports the mission under pressure,” said Lt. Col. Eric Hansen, 628th ABW inspector general. “Wing Inspection Team members help commanders measure readiness and identify improvements that strengthen the wing.” The exercise focused on Joint Base Charleston’s ability to deliver installation support while enabling global mobility and deployable logistics. WIT members observe command and control, force protection and emergency response activities to ensure alignment with Air Force standards and wing priorities. Observations collected during the exercise are used to identify trends, validate corrective actions and reinforce best practices that improve readiness from the homefront to austere deployed environments. “Our focus is building a ready and resilient team that is ready to deliver rapid global mobility” said Maj. Robert Butler, 437th AW inspector general. “Wing Inspection Team members are essential to that effort.” Through their role in the exercise, Wing Inspection Team members ensure that both wings remain prepared to execute the mission anytime, anywhere.