    Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston [Image 1 of 6]

    Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Norman Becxker, 628th Civil Engineering Squadron assistant fire chief, serves as a Wing Inspection Team member, watching Team Charleston firefighters investigate a building during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Becker's team showed the resillience and expertise that keeps Joint Base Charleston running at the highest standard.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:25
    VIRIN: 260115-F-XB439-1076
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Inspection Team supports readiness during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

