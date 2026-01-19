MSC Hosts Speed Mentoring Event

Virginia Beach, Va. (January 22, 2026) - Military Sealift Command personnel attend a speed mentoring event hosted at Holiday Inn Jan. 22, 2026. The speed mentoring event was designed to provide up-and-coming MSC personnel an opportunity to talk directly with senior leadership and gain valuable advice for their development. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
