    MSC Hosts Speed Mentoring Event

    MSC Hosts Speed Mentoring Event

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Virginia Beach, Va. (January 22, 2026) - Stephanie Boyles, Division Director, Business Intelligence and Automation N95 with Military Sealift Command (MSC), works with attendees on career progression during a speed mentoring event hosted at Holiday Inn Jan. 22, 2026. The speed mentoring event was designed to provide up-and-coming MSC personnel an opportunity to talk directly with senior leadership and gain valuable advice for their development. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 13:05
    Photo ID: 9487878
    VIRIN: 260122-N-TF680-1080
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, MSC Hosts Speed Mentoring Event, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

