MSC Hosts Speed Mentoring Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Virginia Beach, Va. (January 22, 2026) - Stephanie Boyles, Division Director, Business Intelligence and Automation N95 with Military Sealift Command (MSC), works with attendees on career progression during a speed mentoring event hosted at Holiday Inn Jan. 22, 2026. The speed mentoring event was designed to provide up-and-coming MSC personnel an opportunity to talk directly with senior leadership and gain valuable advice for their development. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)