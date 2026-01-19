Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag

Congratulations to NNSY’s Facilities and Equipment Maintenance Shop (Shop 06), winner of the October 2025 Safety Flag! Captain Lawrence Brandon, Commanding Officer of NNSY Industrial Operations, presented a certificate of appreciation to Mason Downey for his efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.
