    Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag [Image 4 of 4]

    Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to NNSY’s Facilities and Equipment Maintenance Shop (Shop 06), winner of the October 2025 Safety Flag! Captain Lawrence Brandon, Commanding Officer of NNSY Industrial Operations, presented the flag and congratulated shop members Jan 14. Through initiatives including implementing safety bulletins, promoting employee engagement in identifying potential hazards, and maintaining open communications with shop members on safety vigilance and mishap prevention, Shop 06 has been honored with three safety flags in 2025. At the recognition, certificates of appreciation were presented to Mason Downey, Kenny Powers and David Sims for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 07:58
    Photo ID: 9487456
    VIRIN: 260114-N-UC087-7504
    Resolution: 6231x4154
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Safety Flag

