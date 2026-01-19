Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to NNSY’s Facilities and Equipment Maintenance Shop (Shop 06), winner of the October 2025 Safety Flag! Captain Lawrence Brandon, Commanding Officer of NNSY Industrial Operations, presented the flag and congratulated shop members Jan 14. Through initiatives including implementing safety bulletins, promoting employee engagement in identifying potential hazards, and maintaining open communications with shop members on safety vigilance and mishap prevention, Shop 06 has been honored with three safety flags in 2025. At the recognition, certificates of appreciation were presented to Mason Downey, Kenny Powers and David Sims for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.