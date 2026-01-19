(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag [Image 3 of 4]

    Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to NNSY’s Facilities and Equipment Maintenance Shop (Shop 06), winner of the October 2025 Safety Flag! Captain Lawrence Brandon, Commanding Officer of NNSY Industrial Operations, presented a certificate of appreciation to Kenny Powers for his efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.

    This work, Shop 06 Wins NNSY Oct. 2025 Safety Flag [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

