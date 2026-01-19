(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise [Image 12 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise

    OJOJIHARA TRAINING AREA, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descends a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a multinational airborne exercise at Ojojihara Training Area, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Seven aircraft—one JASDF C-2, two JASDF C-130Hs and four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules—airdropped approximately 260 paratroopers from the JGSDF 1st AbnB and the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The exercise marked the first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom to enhance trilateral interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 23:23
    Photo ID: 9487182
    VIRIN: 260117-F-PM645-1012
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: OJOJIHARA TRAINING AREA, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise [Image 21 of 21], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise
    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Multinational Airborne Exercise
    11th Airborne Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery