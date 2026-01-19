Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division conduct a static-line jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a multinational airborne exercise at Ojojihara Training Area, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Seven aircraft—one JASDF C-2, two JASDF C-130Hs and four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules—airdropped approximately 260 paratroopers from the JGSDF 1st AbnB and the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The exercise marked the first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom to enhance trilateral interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)