Staff Sgt Corina Furman with the 91st Training Division conducts bacterial water testing throughout the installation when Fort Hunter Liggett was under a boil water notice during the August 2022 water crisis.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9486960
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-LW200-8892
|Resolution:
|1596x918
|Size:
|385.64 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water testing [Image 2 of 2], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Out with the Old, in with the Flow: Modernizing a 50-Year-Old Water System
No keywords found.