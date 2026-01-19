(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Water testing

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt Corina Furman with the 91st Training Division conducts bacterial water testing throughout the installation when Fort Hunter Liggett was under a boil water notice during the August 2022 water crisis.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9486960
    VIRIN: 220829-A-LW200-8892
    Resolution: 1596x918
    Size: 385.64 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    water testing
    91st Training Division

