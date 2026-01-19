Out with the Old, in with the Flow: Modernizing a 50-Year-Old Water System

Fort Hunter Liggett’s aged water distribution system will be replaced with a new and efficient system beginning in the fall of this year. The estimated $165 million project is three-phased and major components include piping, ball valves, butterfly valves, fire hydrants, a 2-million-gallon water storage capacity, and a new water well. “It’s critical that we increase our water resiliency,” said Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie. He adds that the new system helps us comply with the Army’s Net Zero – Water initiative and State/Federal water conservation mandates. “The existing infrastructure averages between 30 and 60 years old and waterline breaks are unfortunately, a common occurrence,” said Jack Smithback, Director of Public Works. “The material used in the 1970s are brittle, and difficult to repair or replace, particularly in a remote location such as Fort Hunter Liggett.” The Corps of Engineers awarded the project to Jacobs. Phase 1 includes surveys, project design, installation of 2 one-million-gallon storage tanks and road improvements in the area, and upgrades to the existing water supply wells. Phase 2 replaces the 5.25 miles of water lines in the cantonment and Phase 3 upgrades the existing wastewater treatment plant. The need for a new water system is undeniable, as Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) supports the daily ebb and flow of hundreds of residents and workers, along with more than 50,000 service members training at the installation. This urgency was highlighted in 2022 when a major waterline break left the installation without water for weeks, underscoring the critical need for infrastructure upgrades. This resulted in the relocation of residents at hotels in the community, reduced barracks availability for the training population, portable toilets, and externally sourced drinking water supplies. “We are very grateful for the support from Army Reserve senior leaders to fund an emergency contract to repair the break and take care of those affected, yet the installation still required a complete upgrade to reduce the risk of another catastrophic failure,” said McKenzie.

“The 2022 water crisis at Fort Hunter Liggett completely upended daily life,” said one person who lived through the crisis. “But we worked together throughout the situation to take care of each other.” In addition to maintaining operational readiness, the garrison staff and tenant organizations play a vital role in supporting the well-being of the FHL community during challenging times. Their efforts extend beyond infrastructure repairs, focusing on morale-boosting events to uplift spirits, coordinating off-post lodging, and providing bottled water to meet immediate needs. These actions reflect a commitment to not only sustaining the mission but also caring for the people who make it possible.

This replacement project will provide a long-term reliable solution for FHL's potable water system. It will also help comply with current water quality, fire, and conservation requirements while increasing total energy resiliency by complementing the installation’s electric micro-grid.